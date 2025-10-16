Cloudy, breezy Thursday for North Texas as temperatures remain above average

Clouds are shading parts of North Texas from sunshine Thursday afternoon, keeping high temperatures in the mid-80s.

Another air quality alert is in effect for the region, meaning it will be unhealthy outside for sensitive groups.

The First Alert Weather team continues to monitor the cold front arriving in North Texas on Saturday that could bring a few showers and storms to the area.

The Storm Prediction Center has areas along and east of I-35 in at a level 1, or marginal, risk with the potential of a very isolated strong storm. There is a greater risk of severe storms Saturday evening in East Texas.

In the Metroplex, spotty showers and storms are possible but most areas will likely remain dry.

Cooler and drier air arrives on Sunday, returning seasonal temperatures to North Texas.

The cool-down is short lived, however, with highs back to the upper 80s on Monday.

The next front arrives Tuesday, dropping high temperatures back to near 80 degrees.