Sunny skies, temperatures above average through the weekend for North Texas

Temperatures are continuing to climb across North Texas. High pressure is dominant to the south keeping skies clear.

The region will be breezy the next few days with winds coming from the south and abundant sunshine. Afternoon high temperatures will be well above normal for this point in the year.

For Thursday, highs will be in the lower 80s across much of the region, with a steady breeze.

Temperatures will steadily rise each day, getting to a high of 85 by Monday. Keep in mind, the average high temperature for this time of year is the mid to upper 60s.

Starting Tuesday, the pattern will change bringing rain chances with it.

Long-range modeling indicates more moisture in the forecast as we head into the second half of November.