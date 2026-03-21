Summer-like start to spring in North Texas, with heat index topping 100 this weekend

Saturday is the second day of spring, but in North Texas it feels more like summer! That is why a First Alert Weather Day is in place Saturday and Sunday, with high temperatures in the 90s and heat indexes over 100!

For this time of the year, temperatures should be in the 70s; The high temperature on Sunday is forecast for 95, which would break the record of 93.

A cold front will move through the area late Sunday. Conditions will stay dry and winds will be breezy, coming from the south gusting up to 30mph.

Since conditions will be dry, windy, and warmer than average, fire danger will be present to the west of the Metroplex. People should avoid any activities that may cause a spark!

The cold front will cool temperatures off into the mid-80s on Monday,but highs will be back in the 90s by mid-week.

The next change in the weather pattern change is not expected until the following week.