Hot early spring weather in store for North Texas with record highs possible this weekend

Warm weather in store for North Texas after below-average temperatures earlier in the week. Temperatures started in the 50s on Thursday morning, but will climb to the upper 80s and low 90s in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

High temperatures will approach or break records through the weekend under a right of high pressure. The forecast high would tie the record on Friday and fall just short on Saturday. On Sunday afternoon, temperatures will soar into the upper 90s, breaking the current record of 93.

A front will move through by Monday and drop temperatures into the lower 80s, although it will still be about 10 degrees above average. Highs in the 90s return by next Wednesday, and there are no rain chances in sight.