Sunny, seasonable Thursday for North Texas before temperatures rise into the 80s this weekend

North Texas started out Thursday dry and much cooler, with temperatures in the 40s across the region. With wind coming from the north, the wind chills in some parts of North Texas are in the 30s.

The weather continues to stay dry in North Texas for at least the next week. The weekend will be beautiful with highs in the 80s, aside from a windy Sunday, with gusts of up to 40 mph. The National Weather Service will likely issue a wind advisory at some point on Sunday.

A cold front Sunday into Monday will drop high temperatures to the 50s. Low temperatures will drop into the 30s by Monday and Tuesday mornings. Afternoon highs return to the upper 70s by Wednesday.