Warm weather continues in North Texas with rain chances on the way

Wednesday is starting out colder in North Texas, with temperatures in the 40s across the Metroplex. By the afternoon, temperatures will soar to near 80 with the help of winds from the southeast. The winds will help fuel the atmosphere with moisture, leading cloud cover to increase throughout the day.

On Wednesday evening, a cold front will slowly build from the west which has the potential to bring a few showers and isolated thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 1 (marginal) risk for severe storms for counties to the northwest, with the main threats being wind and hail. The latest models show they could arrive from 4-7 a.m. Thursday morning.

During the day on Thursday, the threat for isolated severe storms will expand into parts of the Metroplex, but the best chances will be along the Red River. While rain totals will be limited – less than 0.10" – areas should prepare for the threat of storms along with scattered showers. The main threats will be hail and gusty winds. Highs Thursday will once again soar close to 80 with the help of breezy southerly winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

On Friday the cold front will stall, leading to a chance for storm redevelopment during the afternoon and early evening southeast of the Metroplex.

By Friday night, North Texas will start to dry out and the clouds will clear away, with low temperatures returning to the 30s. Expect plenty of sunshine with cooler and more seasonable temperatures on the way this weekend.