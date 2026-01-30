Frigid temperatures coming to North Texas this weekend as arctic air returns

Friday morning is starting out colder in North Texas, with most of the region below freezing. Highs on Friday afternoon will stay in the 40s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, a First Alert Weather Day is in place for Saturday, as feels-like temperatures in the morning will be as cold as 0. That National Weather Service has also put a cold weather advisory in place for the Saturday morning.

By Sunday, winds will shift to come from the south. Feels-like temperatures will still be cold, but warmer than Saturday.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will climb to above average. There is a small rain chance on Tuesday, but North Texas will otherwise stay seasonable into the middle of the week.