Soggy Labor Day weekend ahead for North Texas before temps rise again

Friday morning started out grey, with low clouds covering North Texas and cooler temperatures in the low 70s.

The clouds will stick around through most of the day with some sunshine this afternoon. A cooler afternoon is on the way behind Thursday's cold front.

Temperatures will vary from the mid 70s along the Red River to the upper 80s south of I-20. For the Metroplex, expect highs around 84.

More rain is in the forecast for the weekend, especially along I-35 and to the west.

A couple of disturbances will move in from the northwest during the first half of both Saturday and Sunday. That could lead to localized flooding in areas that see multiple rounds of rain.

Rainfall totals will be the highest in to the west and taper off to the east.

Areas east of I-35 will be much drier through the weekend but still mostly cloudy.

Highs will top out in the low to-mid 80s.

A spotty shower or storm is possible on Labor Day, but most areas will see partly cloudy skies and temperatures back in the upper 80s.

Sunshine returns next week along with warmer temperatures.