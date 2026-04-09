Pleasant weather in North Texas on Thursday before a long stretch of rain

Thursday morning started off mild across North Texas with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. The rest of the day will feature partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the lower 80s.

Thursday will be the final rain-free day in North Texas for the next week.

Isolated storm chances return to the forecast on Friday and Saturday, with a slight threat of severe weather on Saturday for the western part of the region.

Any outdoor plans will need to be on Saturday, as Sunday will be a much wetter day. Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day due to disruptive rain and the threat for severe storms. A round of rain will arrive in the morning and another round later in the day with the potential for strong to severe storms.

The weather will stay active into next week, with more chances for severe storms from Monday through Wednesday. The driest day of the three looks to be on Monday, with better storm chances on Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front approaches. Humidity will also increase.

Rain chances look to stay in the forecast all the way into next weekend.