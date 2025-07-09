Watch CBS News
Local News

Isolated storms, showers that may prompt flash flooding on tap for North Texas

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

Isolated storms, showers and possible flash flood warnings on deck for North Texas
Isolated storms, showers and possible flash flood warnings on deck for North Texas 02:56

Temperatures are a little cooler on Wednesday morning, starting off in the low to mid-70s with partly cloudy skies.

It will be similar to Tuesday with isolated afternoon storms.

While most areas will stay dry, those that do get a storm have the potential for localized flooding and wind gusts to 50 mph.

Temperatures will range from the low to mid-90s with feels-like temperatures up to 101.

weather-1.png

High pressure continues to strengthen to the west Thursday and Friday, helping to keep North Texas dry and sunny.

Temperatures return to average in the mid-90s to end the work week with feels-like temperatures to 105.

Another system will bring rain chances to North Texas Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

Brittany Rainey

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.