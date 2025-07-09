Isolated storms, showers that may prompt flash flooding on tap for North Texas

Isolated storms, showers and possible flash flood warnings on deck for North Texas

Temperatures are a little cooler on Wednesday morning, starting off in the low to mid-70s with partly cloudy skies.

It will be similar to Tuesday with isolated afternoon storms.

While most areas will stay dry, those that do get a storm have the potential for localized flooding and wind gusts to 50 mph.

Temperatures will range from the low to mid-90s with feels-like temperatures up to 101.

High pressure continues to strengthen to the west Thursday and Friday, helping to keep North Texas dry and sunny.

Temperatures return to average in the mid-90s to end the work week with feels-like temperatures to 105.

Another system will bring rain chances to North Texas Saturday evening into Sunday morning.