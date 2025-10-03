Watch CBS News
North Texas temperatures to remain 5-10 degrees above average into next week

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

Friday morning in North Texas started out clear with light winds and temperatures near 70 degrees

Another sunny day is in store, with temperatures warming into the lower 90s.

An air quality alert is also in place, meaning it will be unhealthy outside for sensitive groups.

This weekend, sunshine will continue, and temperatures will remain 5-10 degrees above average.

The First Alert Weather team is tracking a weak front that will move into North Texas in the middle of next week, which may bring isolated showers and more clouds.

Brittany Rainey

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

