Near record temperatures possible ahead of rain chances mid-week across North Texas

Temperatures start in the 40s and 50s on Monday, with mild highs rising into the mid-70s by afternoon.

Some areas to the east will see fog, but visibility is great for most. North Texas will see breezy winds gusting up to 25 mph throughout the day.

Over the next few days, temperatures will continue their warming trend to the 80° mark by Wednesday. A weak cold front moves through on Tuesday, but it won't do much besides change the wind direction and drop temperatures into the upper 40s on Wednesday morning.

After midweek, the warm temperatures come to an end as rain chances return, and cold fronts move through. What once looked like a promising rain chance may land DFW less than 0.10" of rain by the end of this week, but it may still change.