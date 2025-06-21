The heat is on in North Texas temperatures as the heat index hits the triple digits

Hot and windy for the next few days across North Texas

Happy first weekend of summer!

The heat is on, and the sun is shining. The clouds Saturday morning will dissipate gradually, and high temperatures will be in the mid-90s with winds from the south, gusting around 30 mph Saturday afternoon.

The actual temperature is seasonably hot, but due to the abundance of moisture at the surface, the heat index value will be in the triple digits during the peak heating of the day.

A few isolated showers and storms will be possible in the early evening for the southeastern counties this weekend, but most of North Texas will stay dry.

A ridge of high pressure is dominating in the upper levels of the atmosphere, allowing for the heat and dry conditions to persist. This will be the case in the extended forecast.

Highs in the mid-90s and a breezy southerly flow will be present over the next seven to 10 days.

During the summer heat, be sure to take precautions if headed outdoors for an extended amount of time. Wear sunscreen, drink plenty of water and enjoy cooling off in the pool!