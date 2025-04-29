Widespread severe weather threat in North Texas Tuesday night into Wednesday

Hail, wind and flooding threat increases across North Texas as storm system moves in

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect Tuesday night through Wednesday in North Texas.

A strong line of storms is expected to move through northern and western counties of North Texas overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Scattered severe storms with hail, damaging winds and flooding will be the primary threat.

On Wednesday, more scattered severe storms are in the forecast, with the threat encompassing the entire region. All modes of severe weather will be possible, with the strongest activity in the afternoon and evening.

In addition to the strong storms, heavy rain will also be a concern. Rainfall rates will be as high as 2 inches per hour in some spots. The region can expect anywhere from 1 to 4 inches of accumulation.

The heavy downpours on top of saturated soils will lead to a heightened flooding threat through Thursday morning. The Weather Prediction Center has highlighted a moderate risk for excessive rainfall, level 3 out of 4, for Wednesday.

Also, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for many of the northern counties that will stay in effect until 7 a.m. Thursday.

Conditions clear on Thursday, but another round of severe weather is on deck for Friday.