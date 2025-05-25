Sunday set to be hot and muggy ahead of storms overnight and Memorial Day

Another hot and muggy day in North Texas ahead of possible storms on Memorial Day

Happy Sunday morning!

Another hot, muggy and breezy day is ahead with highs in the mid-90s.

The morning clouds are already breaking up, and they will continue to do so for lots of afternoon sunshine.

The high humidity will push heat indices to near 100, so stay hydrated and remember the sunblock!

Most of North Texas remains dry during the daytime hours today, with just an isolated storm possible Sunday evening.

But overnight, the First Alert Weather Team will be watching the northwest as a line of storms pushes southeast into early Monday morning.

Sunday night into Monday is a First Alert Weather Day, as some storms could be severe with large hail, damaging winds, and bring localized flooding.

The tornado threat is low but not zero.

Memorial Day won't be a complete washout with a break in precipitation expected late morning into the early afternoon hours.

But another round of storms is possible heading into the evening hours.

Both rounds have the potential for severe storms, so please make sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings.

The clouds and rain will keep temperatures cooler tomorrow with highs near 80.

Rain chances continue next week, and some areas may pick up 3"-5".

A few showers are possible each day, but they won't be washouts. Thursday looks to be the next chance for widespread showers.

Have a great Sunday!