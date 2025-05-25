Watch CBS News
Sunday set to be hot and muggy ahead of storms overnight and Memorial Day

By Brittany Rainey

Another hot and muggy day in North Texas ahead of possible storms on Memorial Day
Happy Sunday morning!

Another hot, muggy and breezy day is ahead with highs in the mid-90s.

The morning clouds are already breaking up, and they will continue to do so for lots of afternoon sunshine.

The high humidity will push heat indices to near 100, so stay hydrated and remember the sunblock!

weather-1.png

Most of North Texas remains dry during the daytime hours today, with just an isolated storm possible Sunday evening.

But overnight, the First Alert Weather Team will be watching the northwest as a line of storms pushes southeast into early Monday morning.

Sunday night into Monday is a First Alert Weather Day, as some storms could be severe with large hail, damaging winds, and bring localized flooding.

The tornado threat is low but not zero.

weather-2.png
weather-3.png

Memorial Day won't be a complete washout with a break in precipitation expected late morning into the early afternoon hours.

But another round of storms is possible heading into the evening hours.

Both rounds have the potential for severe storms, so please make sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings.

weather-4.png
weather-5.png

The clouds and rain will keep temperatures cooler tomorrow with highs near 80.

weather-6.png

Rain chances continue next week, and some areas may pick up 3"-5".

weather-7.png

A few showers are possible each day, but they won't be washouts. Thursday looks to be the next chance for widespread showers.

weather-8.png

Have a great Sunday!

Brittany Rainey

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

