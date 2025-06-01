Temperatures to hit the upper 80s, 90s in North Texas ahead of possible isolated storms

Happy first day of Meteorological Summer!

A meteorological season is based on the annual temperature average of a three-month period, versus an astronomical season, which is due to the tilt of the Earth in relation to the sun. Astronomical Summer starts June 20.

Meteorological Spring ended as the 7th warmest, with the average temperature in DFW being 68.7 degrees. However, the record stands at 70.8 degrees set in 2012.

Sunday, highs will top out in the upper 80s across most of North Texas, and cities west of Fort Worth will reach into the 90s. Winds will be from the southeast, around 5 to 10 mph.

A storm complex moving from Oklahoma to Texas Sunday morning will bring the chance for isolated to scattered severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a chance of severe storms across North Texas. Hail and damaging winds are the primary threats, but the tornado risk is non-zero.

The unsettled weather pattern continues into next week. A low near the Baja of California will slide east.

In addition to the upper-level disturbance, a stalled front and a dryline to the west will all play a role in the daily rain chances. Especially Tuesday into Wednesday. Another risk of severe weather is likely.

More storms will be possible through the rest of the week. Stay tuned for the latest weather updates!