82-year-old man fatally shoots 81-year-old woman before shooting himself, Dallas PD says

Dallas police said an 82-year-old man shot and killed an 81-year-old woman before turning the gun on himself.

The incident happened at about 10 a.m. Monday, May 19, according to the Dallas Police Department. Officers were called to a home in the 9600 block of Greensprint Drive for service.

Investigators determined that John Faulkner shot Sharon Faulkner before dying from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced them both dead.

Police didn't specify the pair's relationship but said they "were known to one another."

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call DPD at 469-934-5776.