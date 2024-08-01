Dallas Cowboys rookie Cooper Beebe credits his mom for snapping prep ahead of training camp

OXNARD, California – The Dallas Cowboys could be starting two rookies on the offensive line this season.

That would be first-round draft pick, left tackle Tyler Guyton and third-round draft pick, center Cooper Beebe.

Beebe was an All-American offensive guard and tackle during his time at Kansas State University, but he's never played center before he was drafted by the Cowboys. The position became up for grabs after Tyler Biadasz signed with Washington in March.

His crash course before heading to training camp in Oxnard, California included sessions snapping the ball to his mom, Tamara Beebe, in their Kansas City backyard with his dad, Tom Beebe, secretly filming it.

Cooper Beebe practiced with his mom, Tamara Beebe, during her lunch breaks. CBS Sports Texas

"I gotta give a shout-out to my mom," Beebe told CBS Sports Texas. "During that break, she filled in [on] QB for me, taking snaps on her lunch break."

The 2023 Lombardi Award semifinalist said his mom got in the Dallas Cowboys spirit while they practiced in their backyard.

"She's getting the 'Here we go!'" Beebe said, referring to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's call before taking snaps. "She's been helping me out and is a big reason I'm getting my snaps in."