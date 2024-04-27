Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addresses critical needs with Day 2 NFL Draft picks

FRISCO — Cowboys owner Jerry Jones took care of a big need on the offensive line by selecting 6-foot-7.5, 322-pound Oklahoma tackle Tyler Guyton in the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday night.

Jones gave equal time to the defense in the second round Friday night by adding 6-foot-3, 267-pound Western Michigan defensive end Marshawn Kneeland.

The Cowboys lost Dorance Armstrong to the rival Washington Commanders in free agency. Kneeland fills that vacancy and plays with the same kind of relentlessness we've seen from 11-year veteran Demarcus Lawrence, whom he may eventually replace as the mainstay at the strong side left end in Mike Zimmer's base defense.

The first of two third-round picks was used to beef up the offensive line. 6-foot-3, 322-pound Kansas State guard Cooper Beebe was named Big 12 Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year each of the last two seasons.

He's a four-year starter who may convert to center and contend for a starting role as a rookie. The center position is up for grabs after Tyler Biadasz signed with Washington last month.

Meanwhile, the second third round selection provides more help for Zimmer's defense. 6-foot-2, 234-pound Notre Dame linebacker Marist Liufau, a native of Hawaii, started the last two seasons and has been described as the most energetic player on the field.

Liufau is the cousin of Los Angeles Rams Rookie of the Year receiver Puka Nacua and will help restore some depth to a depleted linebacking corps that lost Leighton Vander Esch, who retired due to chronic injury issues.

The Cowboys have four picks remaining when the draft resumes at 11 a.m. Saturday. They don't have a fourth round selection, which was traded last year to San Francisco for quarterback Trey Lance. Dallas has a pick in the fifth round (No. 174), sixth round (No. 216), and two in the seventh round (No. 233 and No. 244).

