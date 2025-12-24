How to watch the Dallas Cowboys game against the Washington Commanders on Christmas Day

The Dallas Cowboys face off against division foes the Washington Commanders on Christmas Day, and fans have multiple ways to watch.

For the second time this season, the Cowboys will have a standalone game on a holiday in front of a national audience, following the Thanksgiving Day victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Thanksgiving Day game was the most-watched regular season game in NFL history. Christmas Day's game will likely not come close to the mark, as both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention. The Cowboys' loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last week officially ended their playoff hopes for a second straight season.

The Commanders have been one of the NFL's biggest disappointments, following last year's run to the NFC Championship Game on the arm of rookie QB sensation Jayden Daniels. This season, Daniels only appeared in seven games due to injuries. On Thursday, the Commanders are starting third-string QB Josh Johnson, with backup Marcus Mariota also injured.

How can you watch the Cowboys vs. Commanders on TV?

Netflix is streaming the game nationally. CBS Texas will carry the game in the North Texas market. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. CT on Thursday, Dec. 25.

Cowboys vs. Commanders history

Thursday's game is the second time the teams have faced off this season. The Cowboys won the first matchup on Oct. 19, 44-22.

Thursday's game is the 130th matchup in the rivalry. The Cowboys hold the advantage with 80 wins to the Commanders' 47. There have also been two ties.

Who is predicted to win Cowboys vs. Commanders?

The Cowboys are 8.5-point favorites.