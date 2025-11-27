Cowboys edge Chiefs 31-28 as Dak Prescott leads Dallas to third straight win

Dak Prescott threw for two touchdowns, Malik Davis sprinted 43 yards for a score and the Dallas Cowboys overcame two fourth-down TD throws from Patrick Mahomes in a 31-28 Thanksgiving victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday.

CeeDee Lamb scored the first Dallas touchdown and finished with 112 yards on seven catches, four days after drops plagued the star receiver in a victory over defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia.

The Cowboys (6-5-1) have won three straight, knocking off both of last season's Super Bowl teams in the past five days, and they dropped the defending AFC champion Chiefs (6-6) back to .500 in a matchup of playoff-chasing teams.

Mahomes had four touchdown passes in his first professional game at the home of the Cowboys, where he played three times for Texas Tech not far from his East Texas roots.

Travis Kelce caught Mahomes' first fourth-down TD toss on a 2-yarder, and Rashee Rice's second scoring catch came on fourth-and-3 early in the fourth quarter.

Kansas City was down 10 when Mahomes was almost tripped in the backfield by Quinnen Williams but kept his feet and found Xavier Worthy wide open down the field for 42 yards, setting up a 10-yard scoring toss to Hollywood Brown with 3:27 remaining.

Prescott and company didn't give Mahomes another chance.

After two pass interference penalties gave Dallas first downs, Prescott hit George Pickens for 13 yards and a clinching first down at the two-minute warning. Prescott kneeled three times after that.

Rice had eight catches for 92 yards, his first score coming on a 27-yard catch-and-run on the sideline two plays after Prescott was intercepted by Jaylen Watson on the first Dallas possession.

Davis had just three carries, but his long run gave Dallas its first lead at 17-14 late in the second quarter.

Chiefs: The Chiefs lost two offensive linemen to injuries after beginning the game without RG Trey Smith, who was inactive because of an ankle injury. RT Jawaan Taylor injured an elbow, and rookie LT Josh Simmons went out with a wrist injury. ... S Bryan Cook injured an ankle in the first half.

Cowboys: CB Caelen Carson, who had started the previous two games, was inactive after being listed as questionable. He was added to the injury report during the week. ... CB DaRon Bland injured a foot in the second half.

Chiefs: Play host to Houston in prime time on Dec. 7.

Cowboys: Visit Detroit next Thursday.