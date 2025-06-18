Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders get 400% pay raise, Netflix show reveals

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders received a 400% raise last season, according to members of the team in the newest season of "America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders."

In episode seven, season two of the Netlflix show, four-year veteran Megan McElaney said a meeting was called by the team's director, Kelli Finglass, to discuss their pay.

Five-year veteran Jada McLean said they thanked her, McElaney and fellow veteran Armani Latimer for their hard work and for being open and honest about wanting the raises.

"We ended up getting a 400% raise, which is life-changing," McElaney said.

Specific pay rates weren't, nor have they been, discussed in the show.

"Finally, we were done fighting," McLean said.

In 2018, a former DCC claimed in a lawsuit that she made $8 per hour with no overtime pay. She also said the cheerleaders pictured in the popular calendars get no royalties from the sales and must purchase their own copies of the calendar for family and friends.

The lawsuit also said the Cowboys male mascot, Rowdy, earned $25 an hour, more than three times the cheerleaders' wage.

"I love the fact that I made change for the girls coming up behind me, even if I don't get the chance to benefit," said five-year veteran Latimer.