Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders docuseries renewed for a second season on Netflix

Everyone's favorite cheerleaders are returning to the TV screen.

"America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders" was renewed for a second season on Netflix, the team announced on social media.

Season one premiered on Netflix on June 20 with seven episodes that took viewers beyond the field and into the lives of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders – from tryouts to their personal lives and everything in between. The streaming service didn't say how many episodes season two would have.

The video announcement showed cheerleaders dancing in their locker room at AT&T Stadium, chanting "DCC season two!"

Season two will be released in 2025 and will follow the cheerleaders through the 2024-2025 NFL season, according to the announcement.

America's Sweethearts aren't new to the TV – in April 2022, "Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team" ended its 16-year run on CMT.

According to Netflix, this series is another element of its ongoing relationship with the Dallas Cowboys, including an upcoming untitled docuseries exploring the history of the Cowboys and owner and general manager Jerry Jones. Netflix is also live streaming the much-anticipated and once-rescheduled Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing event that AT&T Stadium is hosting on Nov. 15.