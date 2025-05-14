Star Power: Cowboys set for at least 8 nationally televised games in 2025

The NFL unveiled its 2025 regular-season schedule on Wednesday, with the Dallas Cowboys set to appear in at least eight nationally televised games.

Quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and edge rusher Micah Parsons will lead Dallas into its season opener on Sept. 4 against Jalen Hurts and the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks to pass the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. Jason Miller / Getty Images

The Cowboys will face nine teams that made the 2024 playoffs, including:

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Minnesota Vikings

Philadelphia Eagles (twice)

Washington Commanders (twice)

Dallas' home opener is scheduled for Sept. 14 against the New York Giants, marking the franchise's 1,000th regular-season game. The Cowboys will also close the season against the Giants in early January.

In total, Dallas will be featured in eight nationally televised matchups, including:

Six primetime games (three at home, three on the road)

A Thanksgiving Day game vs. Kansas City (Nov. 27, CBS)

A Christmas Day game at Washington (Dec. 25, Netflix)

The Cowboys will also appear twice on Monday Night Football — against Arizona and Las Vegas — tying the Miami Dolphins for the most MNF appearances in NFL history, with 89.

🗓️ 2025 Dallas Cowboys Schedule

Week 1 – Thu, Sept. 4: at Philadelphia Eagles (NBC)

Week 2 – Sun, Sept. 14: vs. New York Giants (FOX)

Week 3 – Sun, Sept. 21: at Chicago Bears (FOX)

Week 4 – Sun, Sept. 28: vs. Green Bay Packers (NBC)

Week 5 – Sun, Oct. 5: at New York Jets (FOX)

Week 6 – Sun, Oct. 12: at Carolina Panthers (FOX)

Week 7 – Sun, Oct. 19: vs. Washington Commanders (FOX)

Week 8 – Sun, Oct. 26: at Denver Broncos (CBS)

Week 9 – Mon, Nov. 3: vs. Arizona Cardinals (ESPN/ABC)

Week 10 – BYE

Week 11 – Mon, Nov. 17: at Las Vegas Raiders (ESPN/ABC)

Week 12 – Sun, Nov. 23: vs. Philadelphia Eagles (FOX)

Week 13 – Thu, Nov. 27: vs. Kansas City Chiefs (CBS)

Week 14 – Thu, Dec. 4: at Detroit Lions (Prime Video)

Week 15 – Sun, Dec. 14: vs. Minnesota Vikings (NBC)

Week 16 – Sun, Dec. 21: vs. Los Angeles Chargers (FOX)

Week 17 – Thu, Dec. 25: at Washington Commanders (Netflix)

Week 18 – Jan. 3/4 (TBD): at New York Giants (TBD)