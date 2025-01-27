Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones defends Brian Schottenheimer as new head coach amid criticism

DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones defended Brian Schottenheimer as his choice for head coach at a news conference Monday.

Fans and pundits alike have been criticizing his pick.

Brian Schottenheimer on Jan. 27. CBS News Texas

"Doesn't look like they're really going out to try to improve anything, looks like it's status quo," said fan Wesley Bryan.

Schottenheimer spent the past two seasons as offensive coordinator for the Cowboys. The Cowboys are handing him the reins less than two weeks after parting ways with Mike McCarthy.

At a news conference announcing the hire, Jones acknowledged the criticism of his pick, then shot it down.

"If you don't think I can operate out of my comfort zone, you're so wrong," he said. "It's unbelievable. This is as big a risk as you could take. As big a risk as you could take. No head coaching experience."

Schottenheimer has more than 20 years of NFL experience, but this will be his first head coaching job.

ATLANTA, GA NOVEMBER 03: Dallas owner Jerry Jones looks on prior to the start of the NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Atlanta Falcons on November 3rd, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"I know the players," said Schottenheimer. "I know the building. I know our strengths, our weaknesses. I know our issues. And the more and more we got into conversations, sitting around and just discussing different things, I wanted it even more."

Some fans are willing to give him a chance.

"I don't hate on it," said fan Cody Walker. "Deion would have been cool, would have been dope, brought some hype around the team, but I think we got a good decision on our hands so let's see what we do."

Both Jones and Schottenheimer say they're ready to prove to the fans "Schotty" is the best shot to take the team to new heights.