Dallas community remembers 8-year-old killed in motorcycle crash Saturday

By Bo Evans

/ CBS Texas

Dallas community honors 8-year-old girl killed in motorcycle crash during baby shower
Dallas community honors 8-year-old girl killed in motorcycle crash during baby shower 01:40

A motorcycle crash during a baby shower Saturday tragically killed 8-year-old Sirayjah Parson and the rider, and critically injured another child, leaving a community heartbroken.  

Keisha Williams will remember Sirayjah Parson as a sweet little girl who loved to dance and was a good friend. Williams coached Sirayjah's cheer team. 

"She was a bright, vivid little girl. They always talked, they played," said Williams. 

On Monday, a pink sign, a balloon, and flowers are posted as a small memorial to Sirayjah. Her friends want her family to know she will be missed.

"Sirayjah was an amazing second grader and she was nice and she was kind. Rest in peace, Sirayjah," said Reign Williams.

Dallas police said the investigation into the Oak Cliff-area crash is ongoing.  

