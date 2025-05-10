Watch CBS News
Motorcyclist and child killed in crowded Dallas parking lot crash, police say

By J.D. Miles,
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
/ CBS Texas

A motorcyclist died after losing control and crashing into a crowded Dallas parking lot on Saturday, hitting two children and killing one, according to police.

Authorities responded to the accident around 6 p.m. in the 3200 block of South Lancaster, the Dallas Police Department said.

While the motorcyclist and one child were pronounced dead at the scene, a second child was taken by Dallas Fire-Rescue to the hospital in an unknown condition, police said. The two children were both under 10 years old.

"This is an active scene and information is limited," Dallas police said in a news release.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash, police said.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details as they become available.

J.D. Miles
