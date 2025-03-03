Cynt Marshall talks retirement, consulting for the Dallas Mavericks and the Luka trade

Cynt Marshall talks the Luka Doncic trade, consulting for the Dallas Mavericks and what's next

Former Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall sat down with Ro Parrish for her first interview since stepping away from the team at the end of 2024.

Marshall took over the Mavericks during a tumultuous period in early 2018. Former majority owner Mark Cuban hired her shortly after a Sports Illustrated report that described a hostile workplace for women.

Parrish sat down with Marshall over the weekend as she was awarded the Roland Parrish Legends Award by the Texas Black Sports Hall of Fame, which is named after Ro's father.

During hear years in charge, the Mavericks succeeded both as a business and on the court, culminating in an NBA Finals appearance in 2024.

Marshall told Parrish she is enjoying this next chapter of her life, but retirement does not mean slowing down. Marshall sits on the boards of five corporations, runs her own business and plans to write another book, all while still consulting for the Mavericks.

Luka Doncic trade

Nearly a month has passed after the Mavericks stunned the sports world by sending superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in a trade, and the topic is still a sore subject for fans.

With protests outside the arena and during games, tension remains between fans and team leadership.

From Marshall's prospective, the fan reaction was a product of the team's success at building a loyal fanbase.

"They are passionate about our players, passionate about our staff. And so I think what we saw is a lot of that emotional connection that we actually worked very hard to create," Marshall told Parrish. "Our fans will help us get through all of this."

Marshall said she has not been to a Mavs game since Christmas, shortly before she stepped down as CEO. She had intended to return to the AAC in the spring, eyeing the home game on April 9 against the Lakers. It just so happens that game will be Doncic's first time facing his former team in Dallas.

As part of her consulting role with the Mavericks, Marshall said she will advocate for the fans' voice to be heard.

"Let the fans celebrate. Figure out what the fans what to do on April 9 when Luka comes back and listen to them," Marshall said. "Get some of their thoughts on how we can pay tribute to him and what he meant to this city for 7 years."

What's next for Cynt Marshall

Marshall's retirement from the Mavs front office is only freeing up her time for other work.

"I have a lot of stuff that I think the lord has called me to do, and now I can go about doing it," she said.

That includes work on another book. Her 2022 memoir "You've Been Chosen" focuses on her battle with cancer. Marshall said she actually has ideas for two new books, one on leadership and another on motherhood, but she is not sure which she will write first.

Marshall said she is also excited to dive into her roles on five corporate boards, which she did not have time to do as CEO of the Mavs.

On top of all that, Marshall runs her own consulting company Marshalling Resources. In addition to helping companies develop their leadership, Marshalling Resources also offers the ACYNTION scholarship, which helps send high school seniors with demonstrated need to college. The scholarship has helped more than two dozen students since 2017.

"My vision is that when I want to wake up every morning knowing that something I did the day before has made life better for some kids, somewhere," Marshall told Parrish.