Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall announces retirement

DALLAS – The CEO of the Dallas Mavericks will retire at the end of the year, the team announced.

Effective on Dec. 31, Cynt Marshall will retire as CEO and will remain a consultant of the organization through December 2025.

"Cynt Marshall is a force of nature," said Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont. "I like to say her superpower is bringing people together, but the truth is she has many superpowers."

Since joining the team in 2018, Marshall has blazed a trail in the NBA, been a champion for inclusion and a passionate advocate for the City of Dallas, the team said.

"Bringing Cynt to the Mavericks six years ago was one of the smartest decisions I've ever made," said Mark Cuban, the team's former governor who still owns a minority stake. "She has led this organization to new heights with grace and integrity, and her light will continue to shine bright throughout the community. Thank you, Cynt."

Mark Cuban, then the governor of the Dallas Mavericks, left, looks on as Cynt Marshall addresses the media,on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, in Dallas. Ron Jenkins / AP

Under Marshall's leadership, the Mavericks created The GEM (Girls Empowered by Mavericks) to engage, inspire and empower young females using physical activity as a backdrop to their development and success, the team said. Last year, the team sponsored the Dallas Wings in a multi-year agreement in which the GEM logo is featured on the abdomen of Wings player jerseys for all home and road games.