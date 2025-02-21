Want to see Luka Doncic at AAC in April? Here's how much Mavericks vs. Lakers tickets are selling for

How much are Dallas Mavericks tickets after the Luka Doncic trade?

In less than two months, former Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is returning to town. But before that, the Mavericks are scheduled to visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 25.

Since the shocking trade earlier this month, ticket prices to Mavericks games have been all over the place.

Tickets to the game in Los Angeles on Feb. 25 shot up 2.5% in the 24 hours following the trade announcement, according to StubHub. This game is now the third best-selling home game of the season for the Lakers. Prior to the trade, it was only the 29th best-selling game.

Ticket prices for Doncic's first game back at the American Airlines Center in a purple and gold jersey on April 9 start at about $250 for the upper level, according to StubHub. Tickets in the lower bowl are going for up to at least $2,000. Some floor seats are going for almost $10,000.

Since the trade, the Mavericks' home game against the Lakers on April 9 has seen a 44% surge in average listed ticket prices, a spokesperson from Vivid Seats said.

The price of tickets in those same sections for other Dallas Mavericks games tell a completely different story.

For the Mavericks' Feb. 21 home game against the New Orleans Pelicans, tickets started at $12 for upper-level seats. Some lower bowl tickets were going for less than $100.

Overall, StubHub said that ticket sales for Lakers games are up more than 26% compared to the day before the Doncic trade. Mavericks ticket sales are up 20%.