Cowboys honor Marshawn Kneeland with "94" helmet decal, warm-up t-shirts in first game after his death

The Dallas Cowboys will take the field Monday night, honoring teammate Marshawn Kneeland with helmet decals in their first game since his tragic death on Nov. 6.

Beginning with Monday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the players will wear "94" decals on their helmets to honor Kneeland for the rest of the season.

The team also wore specially designed t-shirts during warm-ups on Monday with an image of Kneeland on the front.

Dak Prescott spotted with his Marshawn Kneeland shirt that the team will be wearing. Taking the moment in with prayer. @CBSNewsTexas @CBSSportsTexas pic.twitter.com/4MgwEolvUw — Briana Aldridge (@BreeAldridge) November 17, 2025

Last week, in their first time back together after the death of Kneeland, the team reportedly had an emotional meeting led by Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer and independent team psychologist Heather Twedell.

Kneeland died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the age of 24 after fleeing a traffic stop and crashing near the team's headquarters, authorities said. Police found him following a multi-agency search after reports he had expressed suicidal thoughts. The Cowboys and Kneeland's family mourned him as a beloved teammate and devoted son. Kneeland, a second-year player who scored his first NFL touchdown just days before his death.

Kneeland's agent, Jonathan Perzley, posted about his death in a post on Instagram.

"Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice, and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit, and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words," Perzley said.