North Texas restaurant names pizza after No. 1 draft pick Cooper Flagg, topped with his favorites

By
By Julia Falcon
New era begins as Mavs and their fans celebrate Cooper Flagg pick
New era begins as Mavs and their fans celebrate Cooper Flagg pick 01:37

The Mavericks' No. 1 draft pick, Cooper Flagg, is on his way to Dallas and one restaurant is welcoming him with a mix of his favorite things.

Motor City Pizza, located off I-35E and Justin Road in Lewisville, introduced The Cooper Flagg Pizza ahead of the draft.

After doing some research, the pizzeria said the No. 1 draft pick's favorite food is a chicken bacon ranch steak melt sandwich. So, they turned it into a pizza on June 25.

The pizza is a Detroit-style pie with ranch, red bell peppers, bacon and chicken, topped with mixed greens. According to the restaurant's website, The Cooper Flagg Pizza starts at $16.95.

To wash it down, Bedford's Turning Point Brewery created a beer inspired by his favorite drink – blue Gatorade – although 18-year-old Flagg won't be able to enjoy it.

Motor City did not say how long the pizza will be available.

Flagg joins a roster stacked with No. 1 picks

The 6-foot-8 forward led the Blue Devils in all five major statistical categories, and has already proven his game can hold up against the pros when he played well last summer during an invite to the U.S. Olympic team's training camp.

Flagg will join a Mavericks roster already loaded with talent, including forward Anthony Davis and guard Kyrie Irving, who has reportedly signed a new 3-year contract with Dallas. 

Flagg will wear No. 32 for the Mavericks.  

