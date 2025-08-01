Cooler temperatures arrive in North Texas after streak of triple-digit days

July ended with the hottest day of the year, reaching 104 degrees at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Thankfully, Friday will be cooler. High temperatures will likely reach the mid-90s across North Texas, but since there is a sufficient amount of moisture in the atmosphere, the heat index will make it feel more like 105 degrees.

The drop in temperature and uptick in rain chances are due to a stalling front.

CBS News Texas

Rain will be likely today with the bulk of the activity flaring up in the afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but intense rainfall could lead to flash flooding.

Cities to the north of I-20 and east of I-35 have the highest risk of flooding. In fact, the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center has highlighted a slight risk, level 2 out of 4, meaning that isolated to scattered flooding instances are possible.

Storm chances continue through the weekend and start Monday. By Tuesday, a ridge of high pressure will develop, drying out the skies and warming temperatures back up for the rest of the week.