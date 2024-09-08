Cool mornings and pleasant days ahead for North Texas

Action in the Gulf may bring rain to North Texas mid-week

NORTH TEXAS — Another nice few days are ahead for North Texas, warming up into the weekend.

Monday morning looks amazing: the coolest morning since April. Tuesday morning will be a touch warmer.

The National Hurricane Center has begun advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Six. It is forecast to become Francine on Monday, and a Hurricane by Wednesday.

Six's latest forecast cone shifts the center line towards a southwestern Louisiana landfall late Wednesday.

Currently, Six is still producing impressive convection at this late hour. If that thunderstorm activity were to completely close off a center of circulation, intensification could become rapid. Thankfully, it is still struggling to insulate its center core.

The latest Euro guidance does produce more shower and thunderstorm activity mid-week for us. I hope we see some rain, but the trends still accelerate Francine off northeast following landfall.

Next weekend, more of an unsettled pattern will bring a return of possible rain chances.