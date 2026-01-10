Cool and breezy Saturday, but temperatures climb above average next week

A cold front moved across the area Friday, cooling temperatures down 10 to 15 degrees. Saturday may feel pretty chilly outside, especially considering every day of this month has seen highs ranging from 64 to 80 degrees at DFW. The high temperature we should see for this time of the year is around 56 degrees.

Saturday morning is starting crisp, with lows in the high 30s and breezy north winds, making the wind chill feel more like the 20s across North Texas. Expect sunny skies, gusty winds, and a high around 55 degrees.

Due to the dry airmass and gusty winds, there is an elevated fire risk for those west of the I-35 corridor. Please avoid any activities that may cause a spark or flame.

Sunday will be another cool and seasonal day. Cloud cover will eventually increase due to a low in the California Baja that will move into North Texas. Monday temperatures start to climb once again.

The next cold front won't be until mid-week. As for rainfall, longer-range models are hinting at a few showers to the south of the metroplex on Tuesday. However, now confidence and coverage are very low. Hopes of rainfall over the next week or so are slim to none.