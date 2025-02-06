Community ISD investigates missing funds from PTO and Booster Club

COLLIN COUNTY – Community ISD reports that money allegedly went missing from two organizations affiliated with the district.

CBS News Texas

Community ISD sent out a letter stating that the district would "like to share about a discrepancy that was discovered in the accounts of two of the district's affiliated organizations, the Parent-Teacher Organization at Edge Middle School and the Booster Club for Community Brave Athletics."

The letter also states, "An initial investigation into both accounts identified one person who had allegedly misused funds for personal benefit."

CBS News Texas spoke to several upset parents Thursday. All asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation.

"My first reaction was anger," one parent said. "I have a child who plays sports and has been part of athletics their entire life. For someone to feel the entitlement and feel like it was okay to do is very, it's infuriating!"

The letter states the person is no longer a part of either organization and criminal charges have been filed.

According to a Community ISD police report, Keri Michele Stegman is accused of theft of property valued between $30,000 and $150,000. It says this occurred between June 2023 and January of this year. Online, Stegman was listed as the president of the Edge PTO from 2023-2024.

"I have questions as to who she was reporting to because there's no way that we didn't notice that that amount of money was missing," one parent said.

The district said it has started an audit of the two organizations that were affected by this. It will be doing everything possible to restore the missing funds.

"At the end of the day the only people that suffered here were the kids," one parent said. "They don't get the equipment they need. They don't get those T-shirts when they make it to playoffs because they don't have the money in the budget. Well, now we know why!"

Parents are pushing for full accountability.

CBS News Texas reached out to Stegman for comment, but so far she has not responded.