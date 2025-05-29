Recent college graduates need more than degrees to get noticed

What new graduates need as they enter the job market

For recent University of North Texas Dallas graduate Myles Chung, it's been a relatively short trip from the commencement stage to the workforce.

He double majored in chemistry and biology and has already started his first "real" job in his field.

"You know, being able to have that job security coming out of college is a big relief," said Myles Chung.

Chung is among a fresh crop of college graduates hitting the job market right now. Experts say that having an "in-demand" degree will help in that search, but so will polishing those so-called "soft skills."

"You know, the degree gets you the interview," said North Texas-based CEO Scott Allen Curley. "Your soft skills get you the job."

Curley owns Finishline Tax Solutions. He said recent grads are already tech savvy, so he's urging applicants to get back to the basics.

"We do look for folks who come in who have good, strong communication skills that are able to look us in the eye when they have a question," said Curley. "To understand the importance of being assertive, but not aggressive, and understanding the difference."

So, how has that transition been for Myles Chung?

"It feels fast paced," Myles Chung said. "It's very fast paced."

Myles Chung said he was prepared, though, and even more grateful for the extra hands-on experience he got with professors on a small campus like UNT Dallas.

"And that really did help me experience-wise, and really helped me be able to plug into the workforce much easier," said Myles Chung.

With constant talk of tariffs and a possible trade war, there is an air of uncertainty that hangs over the economy, and some companies are responding by keeping hiring flat.

What can recent graduates do to stand out in the job market?

Along with polishing the soft skills like communication and collaboration, experts urge job seekers to tap into those social networks. One never knows where a conversation may lead.

Myles Chung's younger sister, Isabelle Chung, convinced him to follow her to UNT Dallas. So, she's been watching his job search as she prepares to apply for medical school. And yes, job experience can even help those applications stand out.

"You have to get that experience and then keep applying to the next thing," said Isabelle Chung.

A less-than-perfect job could be seen as a tradeoff for invaluable work experience to be gained.

"Instead of waiting around, take action and really move forward," said Myles Chung.