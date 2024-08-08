Watch CBS News
Cold front to bring brief relief from triple-digit heat in North Texas

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

North Texas hits 103 degrees, brief relief expected before triple-digit heat returns
North Texas hits 103 degrees, brief relief expected before triple-digit heat returns 02:51

NORTH TEXAS – As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the high at DFW Airport is 103 degrees. Keep an eye out for an update from meteorologist Jeff Ray if the temperature rises another degree before the end of the day.

We've seen ambient temperatures as high as 107 degrees in Breckenridge. Heat index values have reached 112 degrees in Hillsboro. Our weather alert was warranted for today. It will continue through 8 p.m.

A cold front is expected to move into North Texas overnight, giving us a brief break from the triple-digit highs. The front will also bring low rain chances to North Texas on Friday and Saturday.

There could be isolated showers and a rumble of thunder overnight. The timing would be 11 p.m. to midnight through 4 a.m.

We don't expect showers during the Friday morning commute.

As we move into Friday afternoon, we expect the frontal boundary to stall south of us. Central Texas will still be dealing with heat advisories, and rain chances will be better there too. North Texas will experience a northerly breeze, and with partly cloudy skies and isolated showers, highs are only expected to reach the 90s.

It won't be a ton of rain, but at least there's a chance!

Temperatures will remain below 100 degrees through the weekend. Heat index values could reach the low 100s, but we should stay below heat advisory criteria, at least through the weekend.

The heat dome will build back in next week, bringing mostly sunny skies and highs in the triple digits.

Erin Moran
Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

