Cold front to bring brief relief from triple-digit heat in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the high at DFW Airport is 103 degrees. Keep an eye out for an update from meteorologist Jeff Ray if the temperature rises another degree before the end of the day.

We've seen ambient temperatures as high as 107 degrees in Breckenridge. Heat index values have reached 112 degrees in Hillsboro. Our weather alert was warranted for today. It will continue through 8 p.m.

A cold front is expected to move into North Texas overnight, giving us a brief break from the triple-digit highs. The front will also bring low rain chances to North Texas on Friday and Saturday.

There could be isolated showers and a rumble of thunder overnight. The timing would be 11 p.m. to midnight through 4 a.m.

We don't expect showers during the Friday morning commute.

As we move into Friday afternoon, we expect the frontal boundary to stall south of us. Central Texas will still be dealing with heat advisories, and rain chances will be better there too. North Texas will experience a northerly breeze, and with partly cloudy skies and isolated showers, highs are only expected to reach the 90s.

It won't be a ton of rain, but at least there's a chance!

Temperatures will remain below 100 degrees through the weekend. Heat index values could reach the low 100s, but we should stay below heat advisory criteria, at least through the weekend.

The heat dome will build back in next week, bringing mostly sunny skies and highs in the triple digits.