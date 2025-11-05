Cold front moves through North Texas this weekend with freezing temperatures possible by Monday

Get the jackets ready, North Texas, because following a warm November week, a strong cold front moves in Saturday into Sunday, and drops our temperatures by around 20° as we round out the weekend.

This is a dry front for us in North Texas, but it will bring moisture to parts of the Ohio River Valley, the Great Lakes, and the East Coast. Parts of the Ohio River Valley and Great Lakes regions will even be looking at a shot for snow.

No moisture here, but that deep trough for the eastern half of the country will impact our temperatures significantly, shifting our winds out of the north, and ushering in some of the coldest air we have seen since March.

Highs fall from the lower 80s on Saturday, back to the upper 50s and lower 60s by Sunday afternoon.

The really cold shot of air arrives Monday morning. With clear skies, northerly winds, and radiational cooling, expect temperatures to fall back into the 30s for much of North Texas Monday morning.

Parts of the metroplex may see temperatures drop near freezing, which would mark the end of the growing season for those areas.

It will be our areas along the Red River, and our western spots that are looking at a more certain chance for freezing temperatures on Monday morning.

Have the jackets ready, and make sure the kids are bundled up as we kick off the new school week.