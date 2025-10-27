Cold front to sweep through North Texas with strong winds and the coldest temperatures since early April

A cold front moving into North Texas Tuesday will bring isolated showers, strong wind gusts, and the coldest air of the season, marking the chilliest conditions since early April.

The front is expected to arrive in the metroplex by mid-morning Tuesday, producing only a brief, isolated shower, while better rain chances develop to the east and northeast. As the front passes, dry air will filter in, shifting winds to the north and increasing their intensity.

Wind speeds between 20 and 30 mph are expected Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday, with gusts reaching 40 to 45 mph. Residents are advised to secure loose outdoor items and patio furniture ahead of the gusty conditions.

Behind the front, much colder air will settle in. Low temperatures Wednesday morning will dip into the 40s for the first time since early April, with highs through midweek reaching only the low to mid-60s. Thursday morning will also be cool, prompting the need for jackets.

Conditions improve by Halloween, which is expected to be dry and seasonable. Daytime highs will hover near normal before temperatures fall through the 50s during the evening.