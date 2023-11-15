Clouds increase over the next few days before rain returns Sunday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - I hope you got the chance to spend a few minutes outside today – what a treat – sunshine and highs in the 70s!

Clouds will be on the increase overnight and into Thursday, so we'll start to notice a difference in highs between areas under cloudier skies (to the east) and more sunshine (to the west).

A dry cold front moves in on Friday – partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s and 70s. More than anything, you'll probably notice the breezy north winds behind the front.

Our more noticeable front will move through the area on Monday – rain chances pick up on Sunday and linger through early Tuesday.

It doesn't look like it'll be a ton of rain, but it will cool temperatures off into Tuesday. Expect windy conditions on Monday and Tuesday, as well.

Our Thanksgiving forecast still looks nice, especially for this time of year! We're forecasting mostly sunny skies, breezy south winds, and highs in the low 60s.