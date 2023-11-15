Watch CBS News
Clouds increase over the next few days before rain returns Sunday

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

Warm end to the week, rain chances return on Sunday
Warm end to the week, rain chances return on Sunday 03:19

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - I hope you got the chance to spend a few minutes outside today – what a treat – sunshine and highs in the 70s!

Clouds will be on the increase overnight and into Thursday, so we'll start to notice a difference in highs between areas under cloudier skies (to the east) and more sunshine (to the west).

A dry cold front moves in on Friday – partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s and 70s. More than anything, you'll probably notice the breezy north winds behind the front.

Our more noticeable front will move through the area on Monday – rain chances pick up on Sunday and linger through early Tuesday.  

It doesn't look like it'll be a ton of rain, but it will cool temperatures off into Tuesday. Expect windy conditions on Monday and Tuesday, as well.  

Our Thanksgiving forecast still looks nice, especially for this time of year! We're forecasting mostly sunny skies, breezy south winds, and highs in the low 60s.

Erin Moran
Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on November 15, 2023 / 5:21 PM CST

