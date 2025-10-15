More clear, warm weather ahead in North Texas

Wednesday morning in North Texas started clear with temperatures in the 60s.

North Texans will see abundant sunshine and light winds today with highs near 87 degrees.

CBS News Texas

There is another air quality alert for Wednesday. If you have upper respiratory issues, it's best to minimize time spent outdoors.

High pressure shifts east on Thursday, allowing southeasterly winds to develop, increasing moisture and cloud cover.

Filtered sunshine on Thursday will take a degree or two off the afternoon highs, topping out near 86 degrees.

CBS News Texas meteorologists are closely monitoring Saturday for rain and storm chances associated with a cold front. The latest model runs are bringing the front in a little earlier, late morning into the early afternoon hours.

While an isolated severe storm is possible, as of Wednesday, the greater severe threat is to the northeast.

Cooler and drier air arrives Sunday behind the front, keeping highs in the lower 80s.