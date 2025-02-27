Clear, sunny afternoon ahead after storms pass through North Texas

A few storms moved through North Texas overnight but have dissipated by Thursday morning.

The clouds that started the day will gradually clear from north to south and are already clearing out before sunrise.

CBS News Texas

The cold front has moved well to the southeast of North Texas, and drier air will continue to mix out the clouds throughout the day. Although some showers and storms developed overnight, they have since passed through the metroplex.

Expect a sunny afternoon today with temperatures warming to the upper 60s to the low 70s.

CBS News Texas

North Texas will end the month with temperatures 10 degrees above average — a trend expected to continue into next week.

Saturday is the better weekend day before an area of low pressure brings more clouds Sunday and scattered showers Sunday night.

That is the first of two low-pressure systems bringing rain and some storms into the forecast. The second system is stronger, and right now, the long-range European model is signaling the potential of strong to severe storms on Tuesday.

While the severe parameters aren't high today, the Storm Prediction Center has a slight to enhanced risk of severe storms next Tuesday.

The First Alert Meteorology Team is analyzing the long-term forecast models and monitoring Tuesday for a possible First Alert Weather Day.

Temperatures will cool back to average next Wednesday, with highs warming to the mid-60s under sunny skies.

CBS News Texas