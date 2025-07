FBI adds North Texas mother wanted for child’s murder to Top Ten Most Wanted, offering $250,000 re The FBI has added a North Texas mother who is wanted for allegedly killing her child to its Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. Cindy Rodriguez Singh, who has been on the run for more than 2 years after the disappearance of her 6-year-old son, Noel Alvarez, in the Tarrant County town of Everman.