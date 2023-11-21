Chilly weather arrives just in time for Thanksgiving

NORTH TEXAS (CBS News Texas) – We're tracking chilly weather just ahead of your Thanksgiving holiday.

CBS News Texas

As we move through your Tuesday, bundle up!

CBS News Texas

High temperatures will be in the mid 50s, but it will feel a bit colder because of the winds. In fact, we're expecting winds to gust from the north between 30 and 35 mph at times. Hold on to your hats and be careful while driving. We'll see mostly cloudy skies become partly cloudy through the day. The day will be dry here in North Texas.

For tonight, our skies will be clear, and it will be cold. Low temperatures will be in the mid 30s.

On Wednesday, we'll start the day in the mid 30s. Highs will only reach the mid 50s by afternoon. We'll see plenty of sunshine on Wednesday.

CBS News Texas

Then, on Thanksgiving Day, enjoy the weather! Morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s. Highs will be in the low 60s. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers are possible toward central Texas and Houston. Most of North Texas will be dry. We'll see increasing clouds later in the day.

CBS News Texas

Going to the Dallas Cowboys game Thursday afternoon at AT&T Stadium, expect decent weather. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s as you're heading to the stadium.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

On Black Friday, we'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine as a cold front pushes in. We're not expecting any rain from this front on Friday. Highs will climb into the low 60s.

CBS News Texas

By Saturday, our highs will cool into the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies. A few showers, though, are possible late Saturday night into Sunday. We're not expecting a washout for your weekend. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 50s.

Low 50s are expected for highs next Monday.