Chilly Friday start, weekend shower chances, and spring temps next week in North Texas

We have now broken records two days in a row for DFW. Wednesday, we topped out at 28 degrees, breaking the previous record of 31 degrees set in 2006.

Today, we broke a record morning low, bottoming out at 12 degrees. The previous record was 19 degrees, set in 1939. We also broke a record cold high today, topping out at 31 degrees, with a previous record of 35 degrees set in 1904.

Our extreme cold warning expired this morning, but we still have very chilly temperatures for Friday morning. Actual temps look to bottom out in the 20s, with feels-like temps in the teens.

By Friday afternoon, we are finally looking to warm back above freezing. Highs for the metroplex are expected to reach the upper 30s.

For Friday's date, 37 degrees is the record-cold high, so we are looking to tie that.

We continue to warm beyond that point. For Saturday, expect highs close to 50. We'll see partly cloudy skies to start the weekend, with the chance for a light, isolated shower later Saturday into early Sunday. Better chances to the southeast.

Clouds then work to clear Sunday, and a southerly flow of warm temps back into the lower 60s during the afternoon, which puts us back close to normal for this point in the year.

The warming continues into next week, with highs in the low to middle 70s through midweek.