Celina ISD names new athletic director following Bill Elliott's resignation amid backlash over son's arrest

Celina ISD has appointed a new athletic director after the previous leader resigned amid backlash over an investigation leading to his son's arrest on child abuse charges.

The district said Brent Whitson will be formally introduced as the new director on Monday evening during a regular board meeting.

In a statement, Celina ISD said, Whitson, who will officially begin his role on March 23, has met with coaches and district staff "to ensure a strong and seamless transition into leading one of the most storied athletics programs in Texas."

Former leader left amid backlash over son charged with child sex crimes

Whitson will take over the role after former athletic director and head football coach Bill Elliott announced he was leaving in January.

Elliott's departure came on the heels of mixed reactions from parents and state lawmakers who called for him to be held accountable after his son, Caleb Elliott, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of child sexual abuse involving boys he and his son coached.

Since his son's arrest, Bill Elliott had been on paid, non-disciplinary leave. He left one day after the Celina ISD board released a summary on the investigation into the actions of the staff surrounding the accusations against Caleb Elliott.

Celina Athletics turns new corner

As Whitson steps into the role, he said, "Job one is taking care of students and giving them every opportunity to achieve excellence."

Whitson was the athletic director and head football coach at Denison High School for the last four years before accepting the position with Celina ISD.

He began his coaching career in Weatherford, Texas, after graduating from East Central University in Oklahoma. He took his first head coaching job at Shawnee High School in Oklahoma, where he won a championship.

Whitson went on to serve as head coach at Broken Arrow High School in Oklahoma, then moved back to Texas for a head coaching job at Richardson High School, followed by a 10-year stint as head coach at South Grand Prairie.

In a statement, Celina ISD Superintendent Tom Maglisceau said Whitson will now help build the legacy of its athletics programs.

"As this community and our district continue to grow, we must build systems that sustain our culture of excellence for decades to come. Brent has demonstrated his ability to support and inspire the strengths of his coaches and his programs, and he will work tirelessly with our athletes, coaches, parents and teachers to lead Celina Athletics to continued success through the next chapter of our great story."

Maglisceau said Whitson is respected among his peers and known for his character and being trustworthy throughout the community.

Whitson, who is married with two sons, said in a statement that he and his wife are happy to be a part of the Celina ISD community.

"The Celina Bobcats have a proud history and a bright future, and I am humbled by the opportunity to lead this tremendous staff of coaches moving forward," he said.