CBS Sports Texas team predicts outcome of Cowboys vs. Eagles Week 17 matchup

DALLAS – Don't cry because it's over, smile because the Dallas Cowboys have a chance to spoil the Philadelphia Eagles' bid to clinch the NFC East Divison.

Dallas won't have CeeDee Lamb, who's been ruled out for the final two games, and Philadelphia will be without Jalen Hurts, who remains in concussion protocol.

The Cowboys Game Day crew shares their Week 17 predictions.

George Teague

The rivalry between these two fan bases is as intense as it gets and the animosity between the teams is just as real. The Eagles are still in contention for the top seed in the NFC, but they'll need some help to get there. The Cowboys, meanwhile, will look to play the role of spoiler, even with the news that their top receiver, Cee Dee Lamb, will not be playing.

In the coming weeks, expect the Eagles to do everything they can to help Saquon Barkley reach the NFL single season's rushing record. With the linebacker position in flux due to injuries and uncertainty surrounding the Eagles' quarterback situation, it's likely we'll see a heavy dose of Barkley. With the Eagles having much more at stake, they'll get the job done.

Eagles 31, Cowboys 13

Bill Jones

Cooper Rush has led the Cowboys to four wins in the last five games. He also went 4-1 in his five starts in 2022. He had his worst games against the Eagles in both years, both losses. In his first start this year against Philly, Rush was held to 45 yards passing. CeeDee Lamb played in that game. He's not playing in this one. Doesn't matter that Jalen Hurts isn't playing.

Eagles 26, Cowboys 17

Isaiah Stanback

No Jalen Hurts, but there's still a Saquon. With the seeding for the playoffs on the line, the Eagles will be geeked up. Yes, the Cowboys have been playing well, and they're coming off of a big win. However, some teams are built to shut down the Cowboys, and the Eagles are that team.

This defensive line of the Eagles is built like the Monstard from Space Jam, and in those trenches, this game will be won. No air offense without CeeDee Lamb and undersized in the trenches doesn't bode well for a Cowboys victory. The Eagles walk out with the W.

Eagles 34, Cowboys, 13

Briana Aldridge

It's the flexed game the sports world didn't ask for, Cooper Rush versus Kenny Pickett in Week 17. The Eagles have a chance to clinch the NFC East while the Dallas Cowboys have a chance to spoil that goal. The Cowboys have found a rhythm but on Sunday they will be without its number one wideout CeeDee Lamb.

Meanwhile the Philadelphia has Saquon Barkley on his way to breaking the single season rushing record who is coming off a 150-yard game.

The Cowboys injuries will be exposed, and Rush won't be able to match the Pickett lead offense.

Eagles 28, Cowboys 17