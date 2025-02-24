Catholics in North Texas unite in prayer for Pope Francis amid health crisis, reflect on his legacy

In Texas, many Catholics are praying for the pope's health and reflecting on his legacy.

VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - Pope Francis holds his homily during the weekly General Audience at the Paul VI Hall on February 12, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. Pope Francis reiterated his constant appeal for peace, He then mentioned "tormented Ukraine", as he has done at almost every single General Audience since the outbreak of war in the country. "How much it suffers!â€, the Pope stressed. Simone Risoluti / Getty Images

"Everyone is accompanying him in prayers. Definitely, the students on campus here have a strong connection to Rome," said Susan Hanssen, a history professor at the University of Dallas, a Catholic college.

As Pope Francis remains hospitalized, critically ill from pneumonia and kidney issues, students and faculty at the University of Dallas are sending their prayers of healing.

"We have noon Mass on campus, we have a 5 o'clock Mass on campus. It's packed with students who are praying for the pope," Hanssen said.

The pope's condition has Hanssen reflecting on his legacy. She thinks the first pope from "the New World" will be remembered for his faith.

"There have been many controversies, but I think at the heart of Pope Francis' papacy is really his Marian devotion," Hanssen said.

For Christopher Malloy, who leads the university's theology department, it's Pope Francis' nontraditional stances he'll remember most.

"He has been very concerned for the poor and for areas that maybe you don't traditionally expect the church to be worried about. Pollution, employment," Malloy said.

And Malloy says that's led to confusion among Catholics.

"I would say 15 years ago people were pretty clear on what the church believed about x, y, or z and now people are not clear," he said.

The pope's health remains day to day, and there won't be a conclave election for a new pope while Francis is alive, but Hanssen says everyone will be paying close attention.

"I think Catholics across the world, including Catholics in Dallas, will be following the conclave very closely," she said.