Relatives of 6-year-old Allen mall shooting survivor focused on giving him 'happy, healthy life'

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas) - At the age of six, William Cho lost his family in an instant.

Cindy and Kyu Cho, alongside their three-year-old son James GoFundMe

His mother, Cindy, died protecting him from the full impact of bullets unleashed from an assault-style weapon used by a gunman at the Allen Premium Outlets mall on May 6. William's father, Kyu, and 3-year-old brother were also slain.

Eight people including William's family, and sisters Sofia Mendoza, 8, and Daniela, 11, were killed in broad daylight. Six other people were injured.

William is now surrounded by extended family, who say he's recovering well, as the rest of the world embraces him from afar.

Their hearts are understandably broken, according to a statement sent to CBS News Texas on May 10.

"All of our attention is now focused on ensuring William leads a happy, healthy life with his extended family who love him dearly," the statement said in part.

Additionally, the family asked for privacy so they can mourn and honor their loved ones.